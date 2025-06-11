Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 56,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,703 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 94,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,364,000 after buying an additional 9,789 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $182.00 price target (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.30.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM opened at $178.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.26. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.93 and a 12-month high of $183.94.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

