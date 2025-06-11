USA Financial Formulas Sells 252 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

USA Financial Formulas reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 22,234.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,510,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,118 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $196,217,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 32,116.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 480,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,643,000 after purchasing an additional 478,528 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,740,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,080,000 after buying an additional 460,808 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,094,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,239,000 after buying an additional 454,814 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $331.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $264.17 and a 1 year high of $337.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $308.28 and its 200 day moving average is $319.17.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

