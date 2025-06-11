Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC) Shares Purchased by Christian Investment Advisors Inc.

Christian Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 327,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF comprises about 8.9% of Christian Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Christian Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 6.69% of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF worth $12,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 209,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,182,000 after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 205,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after acquiring an additional 10,659 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 193,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 50,938 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,372,000. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 149,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period.

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Stock Performance

TPSC opened at $38.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $207.15 million, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.45 and its 200-day moving average is $38.40. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $45.69.

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Profile

The Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of U.S small-caps screened for defined Christian values. TPSC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

