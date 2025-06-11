MV Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,456 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 188.7% in the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $75.47 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $67.12 and a 12-month high of $82.23. The company has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.96%.

SYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $25,219.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,359.92. This represents a 2.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

