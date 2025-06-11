iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Holdings Boosted by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 483,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,386 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $24,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 60,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,289,000. Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,396,000. Portfolio Design Labs LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 616,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,129,000 after purchasing an additional 100,781 shares during the period. Finally, Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,640,000.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.56 and its 200 day moving average is $50.56. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.36 and a 1 year high of $50.69.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.