Transform Wealth LLC Purchases 636 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $10,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,620.0% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.3%

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $242.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.68 and a fifty-two week high of $247.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.96. The company has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.40% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 52.93%.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 5,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.55, for a total transaction of $1,211,164.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,554.85. This represents a 19.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maura A. Markus sold 3,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.08, for a total transaction of $864,392.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,509,227.36. This represents a 10.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,116 shares of company stock valued at $4,352,298. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

