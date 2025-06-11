Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $27.35 Million Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $27,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 5.0% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,489,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $455.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Baird R W downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $522.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.87.

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV stock opened at $383.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $407.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $400.59. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $357.45 and a 1 year high of $567.26. The stock has a market cap of $86.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.60 by $1.37. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $48.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.26 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.69%.

Insider Activity

In other Elevance Health news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total transaction of $1,949,074.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,061,809.14. The trade was a 19.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

See Also

