Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 225,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,958 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $23,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $95.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.13. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $89.70 and a 1 year high of $106.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OTIS

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.