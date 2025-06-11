Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Bought by Avanza Fonder AB

Avanza Fonder AB increased its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 29.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 30.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Xylem by 8.9% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of XYL opened at $128.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $143.50.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James raised Xylem to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.71.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Stories

