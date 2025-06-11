Promising Leisure Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 8th

Pool, Apollo Global Management, and Trip.com Group are the three Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks are shares of companies whose primary businesses revolve around recreational and entertainment activities—such as travel and tourism operators, hotels and resorts, theme parks, cruise lines, sports arenas, and gaming establishments. Because these firms rely heavily on consumer discretionary spending, their stock performance tends to be cyclical and sensitive to broader economic conditions and shifts in disposable income. Investors often include leisure stocks in portfolios to gain exposure to trends in travel, hospitality and lifestyle spending. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Pool (POOL)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL traded down $11.37 on Friday, reaching $297.08. 967,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,097. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $284.28 and a fifty-two week high of $395.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $304.72 and a 200 day moving average of $332.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded up $3.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.45. 1,962,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,944,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $95.11 and a 12-month high of $189.49. The firm has a market cap of $76.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.81.

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.61. 3,416,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,941,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $38.23 and a 12-month high of $77.18. The firm has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.38.

