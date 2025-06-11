Alhambra Investment Management LLC Has $977,000 Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Alhambra Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,023 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 736,616 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $88,992,000 after purchasing an additional 67,853 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 167,169 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $20,196,000 after purchasing an additional 29,158 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 2,891,186 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $349,284,000 after purchasing an additional 144,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,228,840 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $148,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $126.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $140.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.18 and a 1 year high of $135.85.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Citigroup upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.