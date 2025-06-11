Barrick Gold (NYSE:B) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,765,209 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 2,335,413 shares.The stock last traded at $20.06 and had previously closed at $19.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on B. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. National Bank Financial raised Barrick Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Canada raised Barrick Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.32.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on B

Barrick Gold Stock Down 1.3%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.27.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 30.08%.

Barrick Gold announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the gold and copper producer to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrick Gold

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in B. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 55.8% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,193 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.