Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 596.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,290 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.2%

DE opened at $515.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $481.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $467.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $139.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $533.78.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.53 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DE. Melius Research upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Deere & Company from $546.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on Deere & Company from $462.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $515.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.