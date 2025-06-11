Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 98.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,644,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 20,756 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Golden Road Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $589.64 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $428.86 and a 52 week high of $591.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $549.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $542.89. The firm has a market cap of $537.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.47% and a net margin of 45.71%. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MA. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday. Macquarie cut their price objective on Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 7,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.68, for a total value of $3,813,337.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,459,292.32. This trade represents a 17.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 14,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.05, for a total value of $8,220,537.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,451 shares in the company, valued at $34,196,757.55. This represents a 19.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,258 shares of company stock valued at $20,885,067. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.