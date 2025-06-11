Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 84,605 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 44,015 shares.The stock last traded at $434.31 and had previously closed at $432.26.

Winmark Stock Up 2.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $381.27 and its 200-day moving average is $374.56.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 million. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 49.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS.

Winmark Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.96 dividend. This is a boost from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.32%.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.95, for a total value of $1,703,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,144,123.85. This trade represents a 6.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Winmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Winmark by 820.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Winmark by 147.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Winmark in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

