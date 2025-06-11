Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,340 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $13,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Fiserv by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $223.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Sunday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $218.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.27.

Fiserv Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $168.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.25 and a 1 year high of $238.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In related news, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,600. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.