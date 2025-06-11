CX Institutional Has $14.16 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1,845.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 171,615 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $14,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $1,455,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 637,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,674,000 after buying an additional 43,308 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 16,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,438,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,579,000 after buying an additional 60,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 217.0% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 48,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $88.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $160.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.94. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $89.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.73.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $261,713.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,152.32. This trade represents a 6.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 3,592 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $266,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,162 shares in the company, valued at $12,784,750.12. This represents a 2.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,608 shares of company stock valued at $8,392,040 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

