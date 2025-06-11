Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 160,703 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 188% from the previous session’s volume of 55,883 shares.The stock last traded at $52.58 and had previously closed at $52.60.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.93. The company has a market cap of $813.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.19.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.1103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter.

The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

