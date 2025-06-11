Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 160,703 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 188% from the previous session’s volume of 55,883 shares.The stock last traded at $52.58 and had previously closed at $52.60.
Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1%
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.93. The company has a market cap of $813.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.19.
Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.1103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF
The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 3 Tech Focused ETFs to Watch as the Market Nears All-Time Highs
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Will Warner Bros. Discovery’s Split Produce Double the Upside?
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Is a Summer Slowdown Ahead for Microsoft Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.