SAP (NYSE:SAP) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $309.80, but opened at $302.07. SAP shares last traded at $303.86, with a volume of 232,296 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded SAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $308.00 price target (up from $286.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.83.

SAP Trading Down 0.3%

The stock has a market cap of $373.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 9.17%. Equities analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $2.5423 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. This represents a yield of 0.8%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SAP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 292.2% in the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of SAP by 5.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,087 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 16.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in SAP by 92.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SAP by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

