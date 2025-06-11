Donaldson Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,396.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $121.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.57, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,307.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,068.51. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,550.00 and a 12-month high of $2,635.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.82 by $1.92. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 51.89%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MELI. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,350.00 to $2,760.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,640.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Benchmark lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2,800.00 price target (up from $2,450.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,613.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MELI

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.