Graham (NYSE:GHM) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $42.00, but opened at $49.50. Graham shares last traded at $46.87, with a volume of 139,994 shares changing hands.

The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $59.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.67 million. Graham had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graham

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHM. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Graham by 1,479.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 158,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after acquiring an additional 148,340 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 222,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 84,529 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 598.1% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 80,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Graham in the 1st quarter valued at $1,723,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 3,250.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 47,127 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graham Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.72. The company has a market capitalization of $505.01 million, a P/E ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 0.85.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

