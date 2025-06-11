FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

FirstGroup (LON:FGP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transport operator reported GBX 19.40 ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. FirstGroup had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 0.34%.

FirstGroup Stock Performance

Shares of LON FGP opened at GBX 212.80 ($2.87) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 176.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 167.71. FirstGroup has a 52 week low of GBX 128.60 ($1.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 219.80 ($2.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.49, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -99.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.90) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.

