Best Infrastructure Stocks To Follow Today – June 8th

NVIDIA, Broadcom, Alphabet, Applied Digital, and Coinbase Global are the five Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are shares of companies that develop, own or operate the essential physical systems underpinning an economy—things like highways, utilities, airports, railways and telecommunications networks. Because these assets provide indispensable, often regulated services, infrastructure firms tend to generate steady cash flows and pay reliable dividends. As a result, infrastructure stocks often exhibit defensive characteristics and can offer long-term, inflation-resistant growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.72. The company had a trading volume of 153,523,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,603,184. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.77, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $12.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $246.95. The stock had a trading volume of 41,055,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,051,491. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.52. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $128.50 and a 1 year high of $265.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 201.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

GOOGL traded up $5.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.68. 35,701,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,204,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.14 and a 200 day moving average of $174.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLD traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.86. 181,187,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,268,891. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 6.08. Applied Digital has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $15.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APLD

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

NASDAQ:COIN traded up $7.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $251.27. 7,349,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,151,549. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Coinbase Global has a 12-month low of $142.58 and a 12-month high of $349.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COIN

Read More