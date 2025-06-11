TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.35, but opened at $4.53. TeraWulf shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 6,423,795 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WULF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JMP Securities began coverage on TeraWulf in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jones Trading assumed coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

TeraWulf Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.50. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 3.09.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $34.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.72 million. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 15.91%. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TeraWulf

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of TeraWulf by 419.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 424,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 343,016 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in TeraWulf by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in TeraWulf by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,763,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 52,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 12,172 shares during the period. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TeraWulf Company Profile

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

