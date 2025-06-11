Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 5,460 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,460 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Rockingstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,095.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 162,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 148,451 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 414.9% in the 1st quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 423,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after purchasing an additional 340,885 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 171,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after purchasing an additional 57,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shira Ridge Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 72,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.86 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.75 and a 12-month high of $51.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.89.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

