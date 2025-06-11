565,200 Shares in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Purchased by Rubicon Global Capital Ltd

Rubicon Global Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 565,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,434,000. monday.com accounts for about 46.9% of Rubicon Global Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in monday.com by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in monday.com by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in monday.com by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

monday.com Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $308.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 513.53, a P/E/G ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.30. monday.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $188.01 and a 52-week high of $342.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $273.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $282.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.93 million. monday.com had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. KeyCorp upgraded monday.com from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on monday.com from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on monday.com from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of monday.com from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.50.

monday.com Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

