Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.28, but opened at $11.83. Rigetti Computing shares last traded at $11.29, with a volume of 11,867,208 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Rigetti Computing from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Rigetti Computing from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.58 and a beta of 1.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Rigetti Computing by 17.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 273,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 39,743 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 91.9% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 40,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 19,544 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter worth about $3,115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

