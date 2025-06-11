FY2025 Earnings Forecast for CVE:CNL Issued By Roth Capital

Collective Mining Ltd. (CVE:CNL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for Collective Mining in a report released on Monday, June 9th. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.67) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.53). Roth Capital also issued estimates for Collective Mining’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.
Collective Mining Stock Performance
CNL stock opened at C$6.25 on Wednesday. Collective Mining has a one year low of C$1.90 and a one year high of C$7.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.25. The firm has a market cap of C$474.66 million and a PE ratio of -17.32.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Collective Mining
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- 3 Tech Focused ETFs to Watch as the Market Nears All-Time Highs
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Will Warner Bros. Discovery’s Split Produce Double the Upside?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Is a Summer Slowdown Ahead for Microsoft Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Collective Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collective Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.