FY2025 Earnings Forecast for CVE:CNL Issued By Roth Capital

Collective Mining Ltd. (CVE:CNL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for Collective Mining in a report released on Monday, June 9th. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.67) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.53). Roth Capital also issued estimates for Collective Mining’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

CNL stock opened at C$6.25 on Wednesday. Collective Mining has a one year low of C$1.90 and a one year high of C$7.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.25. The firm has a market cap of C$474.66 million and a PE ratio of -17.32.

