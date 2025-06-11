Ibstock (LON:IBST) Trading Down 12.8% – Time to Sell?

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 12.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 157.41 ($2.13) and last traded at GBX 168.40 ($2.27). Approximately 17,523,068 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 663% from the average daily volume of 2,295,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 193.20 ($2.61).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ibstock from GBX 225 ($3.04) to GBX 240 ($3.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.70) price objective on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 182.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 175.90. The firm has a market cap of £655.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.34.

In other Ibstock news, insider Joe Hudson sold 139,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.38), for a total value of £246,199.36 ($332,387.42). 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions to customers in the residential construction sector in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks and masonry, which includes facing and engineering bricks, brick slips, special shaped bricks, walling stone, architectural masonry, prefabricated components, eco-habitats, and padstones and lintels, as well as façade systems; roofing products comprising roof tiles and accessories, and chimneys; and flooring and lintels, such as beam and block flooring, insulated flooring, hollowcore, and screed rails.

