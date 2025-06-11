Northland Capmk Has Bearish Forecast for HIVE Q1 Earnings

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk cut their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, June 9th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for HIVE Digital Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for HIVE Digital Technologies’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HIVE Digital Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.64.

HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:HIVE opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.41 and a current ratio of 10.41. The firm has a market cap of $378.22 million, a P/E ratio of -40.40 and a beta of 3.45. HIVE Digital Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $5.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HIVE Digital Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIVE. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in HIVE Digital Technologies by 3,966.3% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 24,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in HIVE Digital Technologies by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. 24.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HIVE Digital Technologies

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

