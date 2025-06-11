Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.875% Notes Due 2029 (NASDAQ:TRINI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.875% Notes Due 2029 (NASDAQ:TRINI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.875% Notes Due 2029 Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of TRINI opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.875% Notes Due 2029 has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $26.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.26.

