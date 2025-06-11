Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $143.11, but opened at $149.55. Centrus Energy shares last traded at $149.36, with a volume of 236,524 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LEU. William Blair started coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Centrus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Centrus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Centrus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Centrus Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 1.37.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.68. Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 84.09% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Harrill sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $217,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John M. A. Donelson sold 3,732 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total transaction of $359,428.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Centrus Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 54,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 17,014 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $625,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Centrus Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,011,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,955,000 after buying an additional 32,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

