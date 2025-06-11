Valley National Bancorp (VLYPP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.
Valley National Bancorp Stock Up 0.5%
VLYPP stock opened at $24.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.81. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $25.68.
About Valley National Bancorp
