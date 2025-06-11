Valley National Bancorp (VLYPP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Up 0.5%

VLYPP stock opened at $24.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.81. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $25.68.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

About Valley National Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.