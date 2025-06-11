Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Outlook for PKG Earnings

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.62. The consensus estimate for Packaging Co. of America’s current full-year earnings is $10.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q4 2026 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (down previously from $205.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $265.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.17.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:PKG opened at $197.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.84. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $172.72 and a twelve month high of $250.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.10. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.30%.

Institutional Trading of Packaging Co. of America

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 86.4% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Articles

