Q3 EPS Estimates for Transocean Raised by Zacks Research

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Transocean in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the offshore drilling services provider will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Transocean’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Transocean’s Q1 2027 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Transocean had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Transocean’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

RIG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Transocean from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Transocean from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. BTIG Research set a $5.00 price objective on Transocean and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, SEB Equity Research set a $2.80 price objective on Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Transocean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

Transocean stock opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Transocean has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.54.

In other news, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $49,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 362,841 shares in the company, valued at $809,135.43. The trade was a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Transocean by 154.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,810 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in Transocean by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 8,400 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

