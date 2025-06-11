Zacks Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UIFree Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Ubiquiti in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.26. The consensus estimate for Ubiquiti’s current full-year earnings is $7.21 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on UI. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Ubiquiti from $222.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Ubiquiti Stock Performance

Shares of UI stock opened at $403.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.85 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.22. Ubiquiti has a 52 week low of $139.06 and a 52 week high of $469.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.29.

Ubiquiti Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter worth approximately $813,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,037,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 22.1% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

