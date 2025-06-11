The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (GGZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.
The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Trading Up 0.7%
NYSE:GGZ opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.26.
About The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust
