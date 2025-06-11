The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (GGZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE:GGZ opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.26.

About The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

