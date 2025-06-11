Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Insider Buying Activity

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as C$178.67 and last traded at C$178.32, with a volume of 8818 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$177.30.

Specifically, Director Steve Frazier bought 450 shares of Canadian Tire stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$178.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$80,447.09.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTC.A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$158.00 to C$153.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. CIBC cut their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$165.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$170.00 to C$181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Canadian Tire from C$70.00 to C$174.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$171.25.

Canadian Tire Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$158.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$154.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.79.

About Canadian Tire

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.