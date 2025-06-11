Eagle Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,285 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Fortinet makes up about 0.0% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 703.1% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 188.9% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.80.

Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT opened at $101.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.95. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $114.82. The stock has a market cap of $77.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 256.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $16,815,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,452,678,361.90. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $376,266.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,000,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,217,215.48. The trade was a 0.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.