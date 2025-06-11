RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on June 30th

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

RenaissanceRe has a payout ratio of 4.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect RenaissanceRe to earn $38.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.1%.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

NYSE:RNR opened at $243.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.63. RenaissanceRe has a 1 year low of $208.98 and a 1 year high of $300.00.

Insider Activity at RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 26.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO James Christopher Fraser sold 332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total transaction of $82,847.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,009.16. This trade represents a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,289,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 72.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,725,000 after buying an additional 24,027 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 39.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 900.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $437.00 to $426.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RNR

About RenaissanceRe

(Get Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.