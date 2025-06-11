Insider Selling: Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) VP Sells 297 Shares of Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total transaction of $96,914.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,790.21. The trade was a 14.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $325.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $273.56 and its 200 day moving average is $279.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.00 and a 52-week high of $328.90.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.36. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.