Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 922,387 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 87.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,980,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 922,387 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.47% of DuPont de Nemours worth $147,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $146,605,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 228.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,471,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,075 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 337.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,278,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,492,000 after purchasing an additional 986,366 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,145,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,971,000 after purchasing an additional 756,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,931,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,051,000 after buying an additional 690,218 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DD stock opened at $70.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.72. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is -863.16%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DD. Bank of America raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $89.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.92.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

