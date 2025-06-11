Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Holdings Boosted by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.8% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,601,053,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,440,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,606,527,000 after buying an additional 2,965,961 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 144,527.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,158 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7,038.2% in the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 428,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,125,000 after buying an additional 422,294 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,180,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,067,000 after purchasing an additional 236,111 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $274.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $258.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

