Transform Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4,055.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,408 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,810 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $2,216,314,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $930,095,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 15,012.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,755,096 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $664,810,000 after buying an additional 4,723,631 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,825,360 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,303,858,000 after buying an additional 2,350,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,411,949 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,231,127,000 after buying an additional 2,296,069 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $177.61 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $198.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.77 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Insider Activity

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The company had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total transaction of $2,646,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,785,531.60. The trade was a 23.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total value of $291,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,400.30. This represents a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,366 shares of company stock worth $4,015,723. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Bank of America cut their price target on Oracle from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on Oracle from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.78.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

