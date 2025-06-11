Martin Capital Partners LLC Sells 382 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Martin Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 2.4% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 63,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,545,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in Chevron by 15.5% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 16,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 16.8% in the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 78.9% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 1.0% in the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $143.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.24.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

