Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lpwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $289,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $45.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.80. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $51.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.11.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

