Ellenbecker Investment Group Sells 92 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ellenbecker Investment Group trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. USA Financial Formulas raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 218 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 7,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Home Depot by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 317,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $116,397,000 after purchasing an additional 61,752 shares during the period. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of HD opened at $368.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $361.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $383.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The company had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 target price on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. HSBC upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.77.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

