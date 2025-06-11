Transform Wealth LLC Purchases 746 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WSM. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $201.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 36,312 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.79, for a total value of $6,020,166.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,690,666.52. This trade represents a 43.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.78, for a total transaction of $4,973,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,018,374 shares in the company, valued at $168,826,041.72. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,227 shares of company stock worth $18,520,913. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of WSM stock opened at $158.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.47. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.33 and a 12-month high of $219.98.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 51.56%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 29.90%.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

