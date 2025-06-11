Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) Trading Up 23.3% – What’s Next?

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE – Get Free Report) shares were up 23.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 187.90 ($2.54) and last traded at GBX 184 ($2.48). Approximately 175,059,688 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3,618% from the average daily volume of 4,708,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 149.20 ($2.01).

Alphawave IP Group Stock Up 1.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.89, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 15.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 132.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 124.21. The company has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Alphawave IP Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Faced with the exponential growth of data, Alphawave IP’s technology services a critical need: enabling data to travel faster, more reliably and with higher performance at lower power. Alphawave IP is a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world’s technology infrastructure. Our IP solutions therefore meet the needs of global tier-one customers in data centers, compute, networking, AI, 5G, autonomous vehicles, and storage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphawave IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphawave IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.