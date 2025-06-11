USA Financial Formulas Boosts Stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Entergy makes up 0.2% of USA Financial Formulas’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Entergy were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 275.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 6,733 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in Entergy by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 2,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $82.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Entergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $88.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.11. The company has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.59.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Entergy had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. KeyCorp upgraded Entergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.04.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

